A Snyder County man arrested by federal authorities for the distribution of more than 100,000 prescription pain killers and muscle relaxers received a sentence of two years probation and was fined $1,000.
Federal Judge Matthew Brann sentenced Clyde E. Snyder, 71, of Mount Pleasant Mills, on Tuesday for distributing tramadol and carisoprodol tablets. Snyder formally entered a guilty plea April 3 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Court records show that Snyder signed a plea agreement dated Feb. 27 before a grand jury indictment against him was entered in U.S. Middle District Court on March 18.
Snyder faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine plus a minimum of one year supervised release. A reduced sentence would be recommended by prosecutors if Snyder showcased “recognition and affirmative acceptance of responsibility” for his crimes, the plea agreement states.
Tramadol is an opioid pain medication while carisoprodol is a muscle relaxant.
Snyder received the drugs from Germany and stored and repackaged the pharmaceuticals at his home between April 2015 and April 11, 2017, according to the indictment. He used the U.S. Postal Service Priority Mail to send quantities to unidentified conspirators in at least nine states: Maryland, Ohio, Kansas, Nebraska, Florida, Texas, Colorado, Washington and Alaska.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Pennsylvania’s Middle District previously said the investigation began as a result of suspicious parcels and that the pills sold for roughly 60 cents to 75 cents each.
Snyder used social media applications including Facebook to maintain contact with conspirators while mobile phones were used to transmit tracking numbers and verify shipments, according to the indictment. He received payments through Western Union, MoneyGram and postal money orders, the indictment states.
Snyder County District Mike Piecuch previously said he didn't expect local charges to come from the federal investigation.