A federal judge has tossed a class-action lawsuit filed last year by 106 Geisinger employees against the health system's mandated twice-weekly tests for COVID-19.
The suit was filed last November by employees who received religious exemptions to the health system's vaccine mandate and claimed they were threatened with termination if they were to reject three PCR or antigen tests.
Litigation has been ongoing for months and on Friday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann granted Geisinger's motion to dismiss the plaintiff's third amended complaint.
Brann also denied the plaintiff's motion for an extension of time and directed the Clerk of Court to "close the case file."
