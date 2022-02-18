SUNBURY — A 2018 federal lawsuit involving the Shikellamy School District will move forward after a judge ruled earlier this week.
The sexual harassment suit involving two kindergartners at a district elementary school will move forward and a status conference has now been scheduled for March 7, according to court documents.
The parents of the alleged victim said the district failed to act on a sexual harassment complaint which caused them to remove him from the school.
U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann ruled the case will move forward to trial.
The mother of the victim claims the school didn't take her complaint seriously that an incident had happened months earlier.
Brann said although the case is “thin” there is a dispute of material fact whether the district had actual knowledge of the discrimination and was deliberately indifferent to it, according to the ruling.
District officials declined comment on the case citing ongoing litigation.