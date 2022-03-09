WILLIAMSPORT — A federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of a student alleging extreme bullying in the Lewisburg Area School District was dismissed by Judge Matthew Brann this week. Kathleen Kurtz, the boy’s mother, and his stepfather, Robert Straub, filed the complaint in June 2021. It accuses Lewisburg Area of violating Title IX by not providing a safe learning environment for the student and failing to address months-long sexual harassment by numerous other students.
According to the lawsuit, the student was falsely accused of rape through an anonymous report through Pennsylvania’s ChildLine referral system. The lawsuit states that an investigation by Buffalo Valley Regional Police determined the allegations against the student were fabricated and baseless.
The case was dismissed by Brann this week after the parents missed a March 3, 2022, deadline to file an amended complaint, according to court documents.