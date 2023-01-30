WILLIAMSPORT — A federal district judge dismissed a lawsuit against Northumberland County filed by the father of a female inmate who took her own life in the Northumberland County Jail in February.
Chief U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann on Wednesday issued a 16-page memorandum opinion and subsequent order in the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania to dismiss the federal suit filed by Timothy McAndrew, of Paxinos, the father of Meghan McAndrew. The judge gave McAndrew 14 days to amend the original complaint.
Meghan McAndrew, 41, was found unresponsive in her cell on the morning of Feb. 11 and later pronounced dead at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.
“His complaint alleges the defendants’ failure to properly staff the jail violated Ms. McAndrew’s constitutional rights and a number of Pennsylvania state laws,” Brann wrote. “Defendants move to dismiss the complaint for failure to state a claim.
For the purposes of this court’s jurisdiction, the Eighth Amendment constitutional violation is the most important.
After analyzing the Eighth Amendment claim within the appropriate framework, the court finds that the complaint must be dismissed.
While the court regrets Ms. McAndrew’s premature demise and challenges this tragedy has likely presented to her father, the court must abide by the law and the complaint—as currently drafted—does not survive the Rule 12(b)(6) standard.”
Under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6), the court can dismiss a complaint if the plaintiff fails “to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
“While understaffing is a regrettable bureaucratic reality in jails and prisons in this country, it does not on its own rise to the level of deliberate or reckless indifference,” Brann wrote.
McAndrew, citing inadequate staffing of the facility, named the county, former Warden Bruce Kovach, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best, former correctional officer James Hoskin and any correctional officers involved in the incident.
The court document erroneously lists Hoskins as a commissioner, but Hoskins resigned as a correctional officer on April 13, according to county human resources.
They “failed to provide the proper staffing, man power and/or medical facilities to properly care of prisoners like Ms. McAndrew,” according to court documents.
According to court documents, Meghan McAndrew was taken into custody on a bench warrant and taken to the county jail on Feb. 6. McAndrew was “a known drug user and had a history of convictions for drug-related offenses in the Northumberland County, including pending drug charges at the time of her death.”
During the intake process, McAndrew should have been screened for physical and psychological problems to determine whether she posed a suicide risk. Personnel at the jail “were required to keep Ms. McAndrew safe and free from physical injury, harm or death” and screen and evaluate her on an ongoing basis during the five days she was there, according to court documents.
“Jail staff did monitor Ms. McAndrew, just with longer intervals of time in between each visit — and while the harm (Ms. McAndrew’s death) was not ultimately averted, the allegations, at most, demonstrate that defendants breached their duty to ensure that Ms. McAndrew was checked on every 15 minutes,” Brann wrote. “It is not conscience-shocking that a handful of COs (correctional officers) could not monitor inmates as closely as a full roster of COs would have been able to during a period when the jail was fully staffed.
“The fact that the county and its commissioners were aware that the jail was operating with a CO shortage is also not conscience-shocking standing on its own, though it does raise concerns about the risk of negligence inevitably brought about by such reduced manpower to monitor detainees and inmates,” Brann wrote. “While the alleged conduct of defendants, and certainly the tragic outcome here, are serious, the facts as alleged do not show anything more than negligence.”
The suit seeks damages in excess of $300,000 for five counts of medical negligence, wrongful death and survival claims plus civil rights violations. Those who claim entitlement are McAndrew’s father and her husband, Rory Long, of Orangeville.
McAndrew had several active and inactive cases in Northumberland County, including a misdemeanor drug charge and misdemeanor trespass charge, and two summary counts of retail theft.