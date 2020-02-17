WASHINGTONVILLE — The future of an unearthed log cabin in Washingtonville, which has generated national recognition, is being considered by federal officials.
Harrisburg historical officials have referred the matter to federal officials in Philadelphia, said Washingtonville Borough Council President Frank Dombroski.
The borough asked state officials for guidance since the demolition of a former bar on Washingtonville's main street was paid for with state funds allocated by Montour County. The bar had been condemned some time ago with demolition done recently.
The borough council is waiting to hear from federal officials before they decide on the future of the cabin. Officials hope to somehow preserve the cabin that could have been built as far back as 1775.
Dombroski said most of the debris has been cleaned up from the demolition.
He said donations are being accepted to save the cabin through the Washingtonville Revitalization Committee of the Montour Area Recreation Commission through the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation.
"We are still hoping for the best," he said.
Newsweek recently ran a story about the contractor tearing down the blighted bar along Washingtonville's main street and finding the possibly 200-year-old log cabin.
Other media outlets, including Fox News in New York and The Associated Press, contacted The Daily Item and expressed interest.
Dombroski's son, Tyler Dombroski — who serves as Washingtonville mayor — said the two-story cabin has become a tourist attraction.
A restoration contractor encouraged Washingtonville borough officials to try to preserve the log cabin.
"Fifty years from now, there might not be any of these left," Frank P. Stroik, owner of The Country Homestead in Kreamer, said.
His company has moved entire log homes and dismantled others and reconstructed them.
Their projects have included a log cabin at King and Front streets in Northumberland.