A U.S. Department of Labor representative has run into the same silence trying to contact Wood-Mode officials to discuss a petition filed to extend unemployment benefits for the 938 displaced workers and even had to take the drastic action of contacting a former company employee for help.
The petition for Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) was filed on May 29 by Thomas Werstler, regional representative of Rapid Response Services, for the employees abruptly left jobless on May 13 when the 77-year-old family-owned Kreamer cabinet manufacturing plant closed. TAA was established to provide assistance to workers in firms hurt by foreign trade.
In an email sent to former Wood-Mode employee Clair Walls last week, Natasha Howard, a program analyst-investigator with the U.S. Department of Labor, asked for his help in contacting company officials. CEO Robert Gronlund and former Human Resources Director David Scarr are listed on the petition.
"I am the investigator handling this petition," Howard writes. "I have not been able to make contact with any company officials at Wood-Mode. Do you have any contact information for any company officials?"
Walls said he provided Howard home and cellphone numbers for Gronlund, but doesn't know if she was able to reach him or any other company official.
Reached by telephone on Monday, Howard declined to comment.
"I am not able to answer any questions related to Wood-Mode," she said.
Neither Robert or his son, Brooks Gronlund, the company president, has responded to repeated calls from The Daily Item.
The Gronlunds refusal to issue any statement or help the former employees has been difficult and hurtful for many former workers who have said they feel "betrayed."
"It tells me they just don't care," said Walls, 52, who worked at Wood-Mode for 32 years. "They have a chance to help out and they're not."
He was hired two weeks ago at a cabinetry manufacturer in Cressona, a 90-minute drive from his Richfield home.
Like many Wood-Mode employees, Walls said his former co-workers are like family and while he may not need the extended benefits, he's doing whatever he can to help them.
Werstler said it could take days or even months for the federal government to complete the investigation into the TAA petition that seeks to certify that Wood-Mode failed due to foreign import or trade competition.
"It depends on the amount of information they get," he said, adding that several other failed cabinetry manufacturers have been certified through this process.