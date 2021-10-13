DANVILLE — The year’s Feed A Friend drive-through giveaway will be held Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Shiloh United Church of Christ, 512 Bloom St.
Registration is open for Montour County. Those who wish to receive food must call 570-275-2500, ext. 8, and clearly leave their name, address, phone number and total number of people in their household. One member of a household must pick up the food box. Picking up for other families is not permitted.
Monetary donations for Feed A Friend can be sent to The Good Samaritan Mission, P.O. Box 114, Danville, PA 17821.