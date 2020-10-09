DANVILLE — The Danville-Riverside Foodbank is partnering with the Good Samaritan Mission and the Danville Area School District to hold the 2020 Danville area Feed A Friend program scheduled for Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shiloh United Church of Christ, 512 Bloom St., Danville. Participants will remain in their vehicles for the giveaway.
There will be no in-person sign-ups. Residents must pre-register by phone by calling 570-275-2500, option 8. Callers should leave their name, address, phone number and total number of people in the household. Those who are not on the pre-registration list will be instructed to return to Shiloh United Church of Christ at 2 p.m.
One family member from each family must attend the giveaway to receive food items. Picking up food for other families will not be permitted.
Examples of non-perishable, non-expired food items that will be accepted include canned vegetables, canned soup, boxed stuffing, boxed/bagged potatoes, noodles, pasta, sauce. All donated food items need to be picked up/dropped off by Nov. 9.
The Danville Area Feed A Friend program accepts monetary donations as well. Mail donations to Feed A Friend (make check payable to) c/o Good Samaritan Mission, PO Box 114, Danville, PA 17821. To donate online, visit shilohucc.org, click “Give to Shiloh," choose and donate to “Feed A Friend."
For information or to volunteer, email danvillefeedafriend@gmail.com or call 570-275-2500, option #8.