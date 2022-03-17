SELINSGROVE — Felony charges against a Selinsgrove woman accused of driving under the influence with her child in the backseat and causing a violent, multi-vehicle crash that ended with her car on top of a Shamokin Dam restaurant have been waived to Snyder County Court of Common Pleas.
Supported by relatives, Theresa J. Risso appeared before District Judge John H. Reed Thursday afternoon with her attorney, Alan Ross, of Harrisburg, and waived the preliminary hearing on charges stemming from the March 4 crash on the Strip that include two counts of felony aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, causing or risking catastrophe; two counts of misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person and three counts of accidents involving damage to vehicle or property.
Police allege Risso had a .327 percent blood-alcohol level — more than four times the legal limit — at the time of the crash.
She allegedly struck several cars, including a vehicle occupied by James Haught, 47, of Shamokin Dam, who suffered critical injuries, including a broken back and ribs. He has since been released from the hospital and was at the court prepared to testify on Thursday.
Risso's 18-month-old daughter, who was improperly strapped into a car seat in the backseat of her 2017 BMW, escaped injury despite the vehicle overturning several times before landing on the restaurant roof.
Risso is being held in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $200,000 cash bail pending a July 18 arraignment in county court.