MIDDLEBURG — A former Midd-West School board candidate is facing felony charges for the theft of nearly $40,000 from the Midd-West Youth Football and Cheer Association.
Randy J. Kline, 47, of Beavertown, is accused of stealing $39,359 from the association between Nov. 15, 2021 until May 20, 2023, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police at Selinsgrove.
Kline's wife, Jamie Kline, is president of the association.
Tiara Simpson and Amanda Boonie notified state police on June 9 that Randy Kline withdrew funds from the association's debit card without permission, court records said.
Kline admitted to withdrawing the money to play gambling machines, police said.
When he won more than he gambled, Kline allegedly told police, he'd deposit some of the money back into the association's account. He claimed he deposited about $34,509 back into the association's coffers, according to court documents.
Charges of felony theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a credit card have been filed against Kline in District Judge Bo Trawitz's Middleburg office.
A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 14.
Kline has twice unsuccessfully sought appointment to fill an unexpired term on the Midd-West School board in the past two years.
Last September he was among three candidates interviewed by the board to fill the unexpired term of Stephanie Bowersox. Former board member Corey Smith was appointed to the seat.