MILTON — A 31-year-old New Columbia man is headed to trial in Union County on felony rape and related charges.
Michael L. Diggan is scheduled to be formally arraigned in county court on Feb. 6 on charges of felony rape, sexual assault and two counts of aggravated indecent assault for an alleged attack on a woman in White Deer Township on Oct. 8.
A felony charge of deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion was withdrawn during the preliminary hearing before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Diggan remains in Union County Prison in lieu of $75,000 cash.
— MARCIA MOORE