SUNBURY — Fans of the Netflix hit show “Stranger Things” may recognize the 60-foot-high Ferris wheel positioned in downtown Sunbury for the Sunbury City’s Semiquincentennial Celebration this week.
The Ferris wheel can be seen throughout episodes six and seven of season three of “Stranger Things,” according to a sign at the ride. Today is the last day to ride the Ferris wheel. It will be running from 10 a.m. to until 2 p.m. on Market Street at the east end of Cameron Park.
On Wednesday, Diana Mull and her daughter Hailey Mull, 13, were driven as a surprise by Diana’s twin sister 50 minutes from Beaver Springs to ride the Ferris wheel. Both mother and daughter, whose rooms are filled with “Stranger Things” items, had no idea until they arrived that the ride was featured in the show.
“I cried, I honestly did,” said Diana Mull when she saw the sign advertising the ride’s involvement with the show.
The fourth season was recently released on the streaming platform in June and July.
Hailey is afraid of Ferris wheels but she had to get on the ride. Hailey does glass paintings and hand sketches the characters for the show.
“I was really excited,” said Hailey of getting on the ride.
Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration cochair Jody Ocker said the committee had no idea that the Ferris wheel was featured on the show before it arrived. Word started to spread on social media about the ride’s involvement.
“Imagine our surprise when we found out,” said Ocker. “I haven’t seen the show, but I know it’s very popular with the young folks. What a bonus.”
Victoria Rosancrans, who manned the ticket line, said she saw an uptick in attendance as word spread across the internet.
Marisa Yoder, of Coal Township, brought her daughter Sydney Yoder, 10, and her friend Jordyn Timco, 10, to Sunbury to ride the Ferris wheel because they are big fans of the show.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said Sydney Yoder. “It didn’t seem real.”
She said she was nervous at first.
“My mom told me not to rock,” she said. “When we finished, I was really happy I went on it.”
Ocker said she had the first ride.
“It is the first time, maybe the last time, that there will be a 60-foot Ferris wheel in downtown Sunbury,” said Ocker. “You get a bird’s eye view of the city that you might not ever get again.”
Gale Brosious took her 7-year-old grandaughter Gabrielle Brosious, both of Sunbury, on the ride.
“It was great,” said Gale Brosious. “We thought we were on top of Market Street.”
The Ferris wheel was assembled on Sunday by owners Richard and Adriana Janesky, of South Carolina. They arrived Saturday, and on Sunday, began the 10-hour process of raising the big wheel, which now stands on Third and Market streets.
Each ride on the Ferris wheel costs $5.
The 250th celebration continues today. There will be living history artisans in Merle Phillips Park until 2 p.m.; history and edutainment at the Woodring Ampitheater until 2 p.m.; vendors on Market Street until 2 p.m.; and music and entertainment at the Cameron Park Gazebo until 2 p.m. Sunbury Celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. with Family Fun Night at Oppenheimer Playground and Water Park and will continue throughout the weekend, culminating with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.