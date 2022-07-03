SUNBURY — Sunbury residents will get the chance for the first time ever to ride a Ferris wheel in downtown Sunbury on Monday during the city’s 250th Celebration.
The 60-foot-high ride was assembled on Sunday by owners Richard and Adriana Janesky, of South Carolina. They arrived Saturday, and on Sunday, began the 10-hour process of raising the big wheel, which now stands on Third and Market streets.
“I love Sunbury so far,” Adriana Janesky said. “We got here on Saturday and I have gotten to look around I really like it here. We are excited to be here.”
The Janesky’s said they travel all summer putting their wheel up in various states for events.
Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration co-chair Jody Ocker said she is excited for residents to enjoy the week.
“I think the Ferris wheel is a stunning element to the celebration,” Ocker said. “This is something never done before in downtown Sunbury and I hope lots of people come to take a ride.”
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious agreed.
“Get your tickets, you don’t want to miss the bird’s eye view of the city,” Brosious said. “I will be second in line behind Jody (Ocker) because she has already claimed the first ride.”
Each ride on the Ferris wheel will cost $5, Ocker said.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. and Ocker said people should visit the celebration website at www.sunbury250.com to get the latest details of all planned events.