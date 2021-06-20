WILLIAMSPORT — Hundreds of people will continue to share hugs, smiles and are now part of each other’s lives after a Juneteenth Celebration brought individuals from all aspects of life together on Saturday.
“This is like the crème-de-la-crème,” Melodie Carter-Shaw, regional chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President Melodie Carter-Shaw, said Saturday from Brandon Park, in Williamsport.
“Look around you and see strangers meeting each other, hugging and now becoming friends.”
On Thursday President Joe Biden signed a bill that was passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday.
“I think it is wonderful,” Lisa Williams, vice president, Lycoming Tri-County NAACP, said. “I couldn’t agree more that people are meeting each other from all aspects of life and talking. and that is wonderful to see.”
Attendees John Franklin, 54, of Muncy, and Aubrey Johnson 53, of Muncy, said they came to support the group and wanted to celebrate the day.
“To have this as an official federal holiday is amazing news,” Franklin said. “I have already met people that are amazing and talented and plan on adding these folks to my friend’s list.”
Johnson said Saturday’s event was special. “This shows how people can come together,” she said. “To be stuck inside for nearly a year and to have this event as COVID-19 is ending couldn’t be better timing. I am thrilled to meet so many new people already and I hope this continues throughout the day.”
Katrina Blackwell, 37, of Williamsport, and her daughter Halimah, 15, were busy setting up a stand selling various clothing items, but continued to stop and talk with people as they worked.
“We are very excited about what this day will bring,” Katrina Blackwell said. “This is an event that bonds us all together and we are so excited to meet new people and make new friends throughout the day.”
Halimah agreed with her mother. “It’s great to see everybody having a good time and smiling,” she said.
For Carter-Shaw, it’s only the beginning. “We are excited to keep the momentum going and continue to plan more events,” she said. “This is just the start of so many great things to come.”