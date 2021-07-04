The number of parents who have approached Valley school districts about repeating a grade due to concerns with learning loss over the past year is fairly low, school leaders said. Some districts have not had any parents request their child repeat the year and some superintendents said the law is unnecessary anyway,.
Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell said he has had no parent wishing to discuss this option yet.
Campbell also said legislators are trying to fix a problem they don’t need to fix. Administrators and parents have always had the discretion to hold students back a grade if they are not performing well.
Presenting such legislations is an “out of touch attempt to act like they care,” said Campbell. “They (parents) can request that at any time. They don’t need a law.”
The state Senate followed on the heels of the House and voted 50-0 in late June on the measure that would help children catch up. It would also give students in special education the option to return for another year, even they are 21.
Legislators are recognizing that online schooling is not as good as in-person learning but they’re using it as a political tool against Gov. Wolf, said Campbell.
The governor threw curveballs at school districts and a mostly Republican legislature lets cyber schools “bury us,” said Campbell. “They just play games with us. We continue to fight as Democrats and Republicans against each other. We are so far out of whack, and they use public education as the football.”
At Mifflinburg, Superintendent Dan Litchel said there were no requests in K-5 levels and one in grades 6-12. Like Campbell, Litchel said parents have always been involved in the decision.
“At the elementary level, any decision to have a student repeat a grade is typically made in partnership between parents and school personnel. We strive to make this a collaborative process, with discussions that begin in the winter and allow for data collection through the spring,” he said.
Litchel said there are summer courses available for secondary students to catch up on credits. If any parents would want to discuss repeating a year, the decisions would need to be made by Aug. 1, he said.
“Our 2021-22 school year begins in mid-August, so we will need to have all such decisions in place before that,” he said. “Obviously, for planning purposes, we would like to finalize these decisions for student placement by Aug. 1 if possible.
Lewisburg Superintendent Jennifer Polinichock echoed Campbell and Litchel’s comments.
”There is always communication with parents to let them know about any concerns we have,” she said. “School districts generally start that process in January/February. It’s unusual for a school district to just unilaterally hold a student back against a parents’ wishes, even in non-pandemic years.”
”Regardless of whether the State passes a bill or not, we have always worked with the family in this regard,” Shikellamy’s Jason Bendle said. “If a family chooses to have their child repeat a grade level we would be supportive of this request.”
Shikellamy, Bendle said, has had 46 requests to repeat a grade, including 40 at the K-5 level and four in grades 6-8. At Danville, the numbers may change after summer school sessions, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said. The district has had four formal requests in the Primary School — K-2 — along with 25 potential retentions. Boyle said decisions will be made on that latter group after summer session. The district has also had two parent requests at its middle school along with eight students in summer school.
Daily Item reporters Eric Scicchitano, Francis Scarcella and Joe Sylvester contributed to this story.