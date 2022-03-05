DANVILLE — Last week's celebration of FFA Week showed that an ag education is more than just about farming.
Sure, students learn about crop production and raising livestock, but they also learn much more.
"A lot of what we learn has to do with leadership skills, how to develop relationships with people," said Brandon Miller, who is chapter reporter for the Danville Area High School FFA. "A lot of people think it's just about agriculture."
FFA chapters across the country celebrate FFA Week, which is held in February, said Danville ag teacher Mike Shultz.
Katherine Rapp, the chapter vice president, said FFA members do livestock judging, as well as public speaking competitions. She said the students also attended a leadership conference at the state Capitol that included discussions of parliamentary procedure and a breakfast with legislators.
The other Danville chapter officers are senior John Price, president; and juniors Bella Moore, secretary, and Michael Hower, treasurer. Rapp and Miller also are juniors.
The FFA members also held a teacher appreciation breakfast last week. On Tuesday of this week, the students were preparing teacher gifts that included T-shirts and snacks.
"We previously handed out gifts to staff, such as lunch ladies and janitors," Rapp said.
Handy skills
The FFA, formerly known as Future Farmers of America, prepares students for more than careers in farming. Students who plan to become teachers, doctors, scientists or business owners, for example, are welcome to join, according to ffa.org, the national organization's website.
Miller said FFA members also can learn about plumbing, wiring, small gas engines.
"A lot has to do with what you want to do (in life)," he said, adding those skills also can help one become more handy around the house.
The officers are considering varied futures. Price said he wants to go into agriculture; Hower is interested in ag mechanics; Miller, in ag medicine; Rapp, animal science, and Moore sees her future in ag education.
That diversity of opportunities was why the organization changed its name in 1988 to the National FFA Organization. There are 735,038 FFA members in 8,817 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the organization. FFA members are in grades seven through 12 and college. More than 13,000 of those members are in Pennsylvania.
The Danville FFA currently has about 120 members, Shultz said. He and Kelly Smith-Wells are the school's ag instructors.
"All are in the ag program," Shultz said. "We have probably about 40 really active members."
He said anyone who takes an ag class is considered an affiliate FFA member.
Class Acts is a weekly feature highlighting students, teachers, programs and projects at Valley school districts. Email suggestions for future stories to news@dailyitem.com.