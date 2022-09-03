MILTON — The Milton Area FFA Chapter worked in collaboration with Creative Plantscapes in Lewisburg to design, build and maintain the Giving Garden and landscaping around the entrance to the new stadium at the Milton Area High School.
David Bittner, the agriculture instructor and FFA adviser, said 15 students volunteered their time over the summer to work with an industry expert from Creative Plantscapes. His students will be in charge of upkeeping the landscapes as part of the classes.
“My students are engaged 100 percent of the time when they’re doing hands-on learning,” said Bittner. “This gives us a living landscape to not just talk about but to do work. It’s not just reading to them, it’s not just a PowerPoint. It will be here for years to come.”
The design phase started in the spring with students working with the Lewisburg landscaping business to bring to life the plan from the general contractor of the $14 million project to renovate the stadium and health complex. The expert taught lessons on environmental conditions, proper shading and good soil versus bad soil, said Bittner.
Part of the design phase was navigating some of the restrictions, including not placing plants over utilities like the electrical wires between lampposts and not installing any plants taller than 15 feet.
In the installation phase over the summer, the student selected 15 native species of plants, including white pines, Jo-Pye Weed, hydrangea, fountain grass, and English Yew, to plant. The students also installed the space for memorial bricks that were purchased by community members, said Bittner.
As a living laboratory, Bittner said he will be able to teach students about plant identification, landscaping techniques, disease identification, pulling weeds, collecting trash, pruning and pulling branches. They will maintain the landscaping over the winter and into the spring.
Senior Lydia Meckley, 18, of Milton, and junior Talya Bardole, 16, of Milton, put in at least 20 hours of volunteer time through Bittner’s class.
“I thought it was really interesting to see how landscaping really works and was professionally done,” said Meckley. “I thought it would be good to help out with the school and community. I learned a bunch of skills about planting and landscaping.”
Meckley said she plans to study ecology when she graduates high school.
Bardole said she enjoyed working with other students and getting to know them as they learned the finer points of landscaping and how the professionals do it.
“We learned how to plant plants and organize them,” said Bardole. “It was great especially to do it because it was our school.”
Bardole, who plans to own her own farm after graduation, said the skills will be beneficial for herself in the future.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the stadium and health complex was held on Aug. 26.