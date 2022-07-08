The Federal Highway Administration (FHA) signed off on PennDOT’s final noise analysis design for the southern section of the $900 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.
Ted Deptula, the assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, and Matt Beck, a PennDOT assistant plans engineer, updated members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee via Zoom on Friday. Both north and southbound lanes of traffic on the Northern Section opened to traffic on Friday.
FHA’s concurrence with the noise analysis “allows us to move ahead with meeting with communities where noise walls are proposed, to obtain their confirmation that those walls are desired, as well as their input in texture and color they prefer for the side of the walls facing the communities,” said Beck. “We’re working out arrangements for those meetings right now, but we anticipate holding those in August.”
Noise walls, as well as nine new bridges, will be included in the second contract for the southern section. The third construction contract is for highway paving.
In June, Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, was awarded the first contract of three for the southern section at a low bid of $115.2 million. This contract is for earthwork for the roughly six miles of new four-lane, limited access highway in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township.
Deptula said the contractor for the first contract of the southern section has done some work. They’re still ordering material and setting up sub-contracts, he said.
“They’re gearing up for a lot of work over the next two years,” he said. “We’ll see more activity as the year goes on. They’ll be constructing access roads and haul roads soon, installing some drainage. By winter, the major earthwork should begin.”
Deptula said the goal was to have southbound traffic using the northern section with the river bridge by the end of Friday.
“We’re painting new lines and installing some barriers so we can get 147 Southbound traffic coming from Montandan onto the project,” said Deptula. “Once we do that, we have about a mile of roadway to construct yet. They’re going to start (Saturday) until late this fall. We’ll have four lanes from one end of the project to the other end of the project.”
Beck thanked the chamber Transportation Committee for its “long-term support of the project.”
“Many of you have worked with our team to provide valuable feedback on specific aspects of our plans or to collaborate on solutions to the many challenges associated with the project,” said Beck. “Thank you all for your time, input and other contributions to date.”
The CSVT Southern Section will connect Routes 11-15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 and the northern part of the CSVT south of Winfield. The project will eventually include an interchange and connector to Routes 11-15 and Route 61 to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Shamokin Dam.
The final ribbon-cutting for the southern section and ultimately the entire project will happen in 2027.