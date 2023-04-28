NEW COLUMBIA — For the second year in a row, the students at White Deer Elementary School advocated to clean up a stretch of land between the school and Route 15 in celebration of Earth Day.
On Friday, 45 fifth-grade students in the Milton Area School District planned a clean-up day to pick up garbage on the hill near the school at 631 New Columbia Road, New Columbia. Earth Day was observed on April 22 this year.
"Last year, my students noticed the bank and how ugly it was. Last year started the tradition," said fifth-grade teacher Melissa Lilley. "The kids this year were insistent about doing it. They saw fifth grade do it last year, so they wanted to do it this year. We see it, we're out here every day, we see the garbage accumulate."
The students collected plastic bottles, cardboard, styrofoam, old toys, plastic jugs of oil, planters and other trash. The students were only allowed on the hill, not beside the busy Route 15 highway, which is separated from the tract of land by a fence.
The students said they enjoyed the experience.
"I get to use the grabber, which is fun," said Jackson Lane, 11. "And I'm also helping the planet, which is nice."
Kamekha Bentley, 10, agreed.
"It helps clean the earth and makes sure no one does it again," she said.
Su Lenig, 13, said she is "doing it for the earth."
Lilley said the students' enthusiasm is encouraging to her.
"It shows they care about the community, and they want to give back," said Lilley. "They're sharing supplies, they're working together as a team."