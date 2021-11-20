SUNBURY — The Hill Neighborhood Council started spreading Christmas cheer on windows in downtown Sunbury.
Dozens of volunteers are painting Christmas trees, Disney characters and other holiday-inspired artwork to welcome Santa into the city during the parade on Nov. 27. The art classes of Shikellamy School District’s fifth grade painted windows along Market Street on Friday.
“At home, I paint a lot on canvas, so painting on windows is new to me,” said Grace Holmes, 10, of Sunbury. “It’s a really fun experience and I get to do it while hanging out with my friends.”
Artists Ryan Albertson, Lindie Lloyd, Joanna Shively, Sarah Wendt and Christina Landau spent the last week since Nov. 12 painting the outlines of the characters. It ranged from Disney character to Tom and Jerry to Minions to winter themes and animals, said Hill Neighborhood Council Vice President Natalie Wertman.
Eclipse Brewing Company requested Krampus while Mario and Luigi are on Santana’s SoulFrito. Homer Simpson eating a hoagie with Santa’s Little Helper watches is on Marlin’s Sub Shop. Baby Yoda and R2-D2 are on Sports Zones Comics and Toys, she said.
“We appreciate the businesses and organizations in Sunbury,” said Wertman. “This is our way of saying thank you and giving back.”
Families, classes, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s Five Star program and other groups have been out this week and will be out again next week to paint the scenes prepared for them.
Wertman said about 70 volunteers, including many children, are helping this year.
“I love the community getting to see the talent these kids have,” said Shively, also an art teacher for Shikellamy. “It also encourages kids to take pride in this town.”
The goal is to complete the artwork on Market Street in time for the Santa Parade on Nov. 27.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive in the city on Saturday by a parade at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 starting on Raspberry Avenue onto 10th Street to Market Street, ending at Cameron Park where he and Mrs. Claus will take their places at the Santa House. The Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens will be the Grand Marshals for the Santa Parade and Aubrey Alexander Toyota is the sponsor.
After that, more holiday scenes will appear on other businesses and organizations outside downtown, said Wertman.