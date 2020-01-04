WILLIAMSPORT — The Northumberland County probation office wants a judge to order a fired officer to cooperate in discovery in his federal lawsuit.
The office in a filing Friday in U.S. Middle District Court contends Andre C. Cade and his attorney have not responded to discovery requests despite two teleconferences with Judge Matthew W. Brann.
At the Nov. 25 conference, Cade’s attorney claimed he was to meet with his client Dec. 6 and would provide discovery responses by Dec. 13, the filing states.
The probation office claims under the rules of civil procedure it is entitled to an order compelling Cade to produce requested documents and answer interrogatories.
Cade filed his gender, age and sex discrimination suit in October 2018.
In April, Brann dismissed the age discrimination claim but allowed the others to proceed.
The defense had contended Cade failed to produce evidence his supervisors discriminated again him or that co-workers were treated more favorably.
His suit claims his Dec. 29, 2017, termination was based on him being African-American and over the age of 40. He claims he was replaced by a younger Caucasian female who was less qualified.
As the result of being terminated Cade claims he suffered humiliation and emotional distress along with lost earnings and benefits.
His suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages along with any other relief necessary to present a recurrence of the alleged conduct by the probation department.