SHAMOKIN — More than 100 people packed into the third floor of the Artisan Alley Saturday night for the premiere screening of “Finding Grace,” a dramatic crime thriller filmed in Shamokin.
“Finding Grace” was written and directed by Shamokin native Matt Spade. Spade and his wife, Morgan, own and operate No Smile for Frank (NSFF) Productions.
“Finding Grace” brings you into the world of modern teens on a mission to solve a crime. When her best friend is kidnapped, Allison, an anti-social, tech dependent girl, must avoid being tracked by local authorities and dark web criminals to rescue her.
The film stars Shamokin area natives Rosalind Kane and Nate Grimes.
Spade said he has always been a fan of thriller and suspense films and he was excited to do a film utilizing buildings and homes in the town where he grew up.
“I call it my imagination playground,” said Spade. “We used a lot of the homes of friends or family members, as well as a very cool old bank building for a scene.”
Some outdoor scenes were filmed there as well so locals may recognize familiar landmarks.
Spade started work on “Finding Grace” in 2018 and was just gearing up to start filming in 2020 when the pandemic hit.
“It definitely sidetracked us,” he said. “But it gave us an extra year to rehearse and the cast and myself time to make it even better.”
Most of the main cast consists of fellow Shamokin-area natives, and are not professional actors, including Mike Hine. Hine, who, like most of the main actors, attended the premiere, said when Spade asked him to play the chief of police in the film, he said yes because he thought it would be fun.
“It was an awesome experience,” he said. “I got to work with veteran actors.”
A police officer by trade, Hine admitted he was a little nervous at the premier.
“Seeing myself up on the screen is definitely an odd experience,” he said.
Kane, who stars as Allison, also had the pre-screening jitters.
“I just hope people like my performance,” she said.
Ironically, Kane said she has always suffered from stage fright, but she manages to push through it.
“I felt like I could relate to this character,” she said. “And film acting is very different than stage or theatre.”
At age 19, Kane is currently a sophomore at Penn State University where she is studying marketing and international business. Still, she said, a career in acting isn’t out of the question. She also acted in another of Spade’s films, “Vanished,” which came out in 2016.
Even Spade admitted he was a bit nervous as he waited for the film to begin.
“I’m extremely anxious,” he said. “You know I always fear something could go wrong or that people won’t like it …”
He wasn’t surprised that the screening sold out, but said he was shocked at how quickly it did. Because of the demand, a second screening is being planned for March 15. There will also be a screening in Philadelphia. From there, Spade said his goal is to get the film to an online platform so it’s more accessible.
“My goal is for people to see it,” he said.
An independent filmmaker, Spade’s projects range from commercial videos to award-winning shorts, feature films and documentaries.
