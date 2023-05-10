MILTON — A final 2023-24 budget for the Milton Area School District calls for a 2.02 percent increase for some district taxpayers.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the majority of school board members voted to approve a $40,556,102 spending plan with revenues at $38,114,753. The budget calls for a 2.02 percent increase for Northumberland County and a 4.89 percent decrease for Union County residents.
Six board members — Christine Rantz, Andrew Frederick, Joel Harris, Brett Hosterman, Eric Moser and Alvin Weaver — voted in favor while Directors Lindsay Kessler, Stephanie Strawser and Joshua Hunt voted against it. The board members had no discussion about the budget.
The current millage rate for Northumberland County is 72.3. An increase of 2.02 percent would bring the total millage rate to 73.76. The current millage rate for Union County is 17.7. A decrease of 4.89 percent would bring the total millage rate to 16.92, according to district Business Manager Derrek Fink.
The difference between the two counties' millage rates is due to the district's multi-county tax equalization that they are required to complete.
These rates are not more than the allowable state index of 5.6 percent under Act 1 of 2006 and follow the required multi-county re-balancing per school code section 672.1
The annual impact on the median tax amount is approximately $28 annually more in Northumberland County and approximately $84 annually less in Union County, said Fink.
The board also approved a resolution levying a $5 per capita tax.