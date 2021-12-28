SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners adopted the final budget for 2022 without any property tax increases.
At Tuesday's special public meeting, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best unanimously voted to approve the final reading of the $89.3 million budget that maintains the county millage rate at 30.885. While the spending plan was passed at the brief meeting with no public discussion, Schiccatano after the meeting praised the efforts of department heads and budget director Stephen Cook.
"Northumberland County will not have a tax increase in 2022," Schiccatano said. "We're very fortunate that we were able to do that this year. The department heads and Stephen Cook did a great job on it."
The $89,330,554 spending plan is $6.4 million higher than last year but includes $1.3 million of cuts to departments and agencies. The increases are due to half a million dollar increase to health insurance alone, plus increases in gas, electricity and other energy costs, as well as inflation to other products, said Schiccatano and Cook.
Health insurance increased 10 percent, or by $510,000, bringing the total health insurance costs to $5.6 million, said Schiccatano.
The 2022 budget includes $15.1 million of non-bargaining/contracted wages and benefit costs. Total wages and benefits account for 54.69 percent of the total general fund budget, said Cook.
Total millage remains at 30.885 with 25 mills going to the general fund and 5.885 mills going to debt service. Each mill of tax generates $750,000 in revenue, said Cook.
Cook said he "feels good" about the budget.
"There were challenges with the increase in benefits and the increasing costs without increasing revenue," he said. "We looked at every area and we have a good plan to keep the budget in balance going forward."
Cook said the budget was on display at the county administration office and online since it was passed earlier this month. No one came in-person to inspect it, but he couldn't say whether anyone looked at it online.
The 2021 budget was $82.9 million with no tax increase. The 2020 budget was $79.5 million with a .667 millage increase. The 2019 budget was $76.4 million with no increase in millage. Comparatively, the 2016 budget was approved for $104.8 million, the 2017 budget was approved for $81.2 million and the 2018 budget was $94.6 million.
The budget also includes $2.9 million in extraordinary expenses for the county courthouse rehabilitation project.