SHAMOKIN DAM — The final design work of the southern section of the $865 million Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project is ongoing, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assistant plans engineer Matt Beck.
PennDOT is working on hydraulic studies for streams, designs for bridges and culverts, stormwater management features, sediment and pollution controls, as well as advancing traffic signal and highway lighting designs. They are in the early stages of noise analysis, Beck said.
"As we continue to develop all of those details, we also continue to work on right of way acquisition plans and relocating utilities that are impacted," said Beck.
The archeology crews are about 75 percent complete and have not identified anything of interest that would impact the project, he said.
Researchers are brought in to ensure there are no archeological resources, such as Native American or Colonial American artifacts, in that area as part of a routine investigation. PennDOT has a predictive model that identifies areas where "prehistoric or historic artifacts" are most likely to be found underground. PennDOT has avoided such areas, and are now working along the proposed area of the southern section to do the same, Beck said.