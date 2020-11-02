Get continually updated Election 2020 results here at dailyitem.com. Local results, gathered by our staff, are being posted as soon as they become official. Statewide, congressional district and presidential election results will be reported and winners declared by the Associated Press, which is a trusted election news service.
The Daily Item will publish election results as they are confirmed, but it remain s uncertain when complete results will be available.
Mail and absentee ballots likely will not be counted for a few days. Updated results, plus news of any legal challenges, will be published on this website as they become available.