Election mail ballots

An election worker sorts vote-by-mail ballots at the Miami-Dade County Board of Elections, in Doral, Fla. 

 The Associated Press

 Get continually updated Election 2020  results here at dailyitem.com.  Local results, gathered by our staff, are being posted as soon as they become official. Statewide, congressional district and presidential election results will be reported and winners declared by the Associated Press, which is a trusted election news service.

The Daily Item will publish election results as they are confirmed, but it remain s uncertain when complete results will  be available.

Mail and absentee ballots likely will not be counted for a few days. Updated results, plus news of any legal challenges, will be published on this website as they become available.

