It’s Election Day. Get live updates at dailyitem.com, our live blog here and The Daily Item's Twitter feed. Local results are gathered by our staff and results will be posted as soon as they become official at the county election boards. Statewide, congressional district and presidential election results will be reported and winners declared by the Associated Press, which is a trusted election news service.
The Daily Item will publish unofficial election results throughout the evening Tuesday, but complete results may not be available on election night.
Mail and absentee ballots likely will not be counted for a few days after the polls close. Updated results will be published on this website as they become available.