LEWISBURG — The final public meeting for the Lewisburg Borough Flood Mitigation Study was held last week with recommendations on how to move forward.
Approximately 15 people attended, including residents, borough staff and the Herbert-Rowland & Grubic (HRG) engineer who did the study. It was held at the Lewisburg Downtown Business Partnership Office, 328 Market St. Borough Community Development Grant Manager Shannon Berkey said the study will be presented to the council at the June 20 public meeting for consideration of adoption.
"The final study will provide the Borough of Lewisburg a planning tool in the short and long term to address additional needs to continue to make the borough a thriving community despite the threat of flooding," said borough Community Development Grant Manager Shannon Berkey.
The study began in August 2022. The project is being funded by a $100,000 grant from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development’s Strategic Management Planning Program Grant program and $120,000 in funds from Lewisburg Borough.
More than half of the borough is in the 100 or 500-year flood plain. The borough has already completed all the "low-hanging fruit projects" and a study was needed to determine what else is needed to address flooding in the borough and become a more resilient community, said Berkey.
Steps of the study included: public involvement with meetings and surveys; borough involvement; review of existing borough ordinances and regulations; development of an Operational/Recovery Plan for before, during and after a flooding event; a revenue impact analysis; evaluate flooding in the north Fourth and north Fifth Street areas and the commercial district located in the floodway; hydrologic and hydraulic study of Limestone (Bull) Run; and evaluation of green infrastructure projects.
The recommendations for the first two to three years are to implement a borough operational action recovery plan; to consider updates to the borough ordinances pertaining to historic structures in the floodplain, freeboard and impervious area requirements; to further define a floodplain overlay district that extends beyond the 100-year floodplain; to integrate becoming flood resilient community toolbox resources into borough website; to continue public education and outreach at local events; and to review borough community rating service improvements during the regular renewal cycle, according to the report.
The recommendations for three to six years out are to seek funding to conduct an analysis of Limestone/Bull Run west of Route 15 and below St. George to discover potential future solutions; to develop programs and implement a green infrastructure demonstration project; and to seek funding to work with individual businesses in the floodway to create flood plans, according to the report.
The recommendations for six to 10 years out are to enact a dedicated flood mitigation revenue stream to support private property retrofits/mitigation measures; to evaluate creating a dedicated flood mitigation revenue stream for borough flood mitigation capital projects and borough disaster relief funding; to install steam gauges in Limestone/Bull Run Watershed to monitor runoff events; and to consider removal of select bridges/culverts in the Limestone/Bull Run corridor, according to the report.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez, who was unable to attend the meeting on Thursday, said she is looking forward to seeing the recommendations at the next public meeting.
"I've been involved at every stage of the process, so I know what they're looking to put together as far as recommendations to improve flood mitigation," said Alvarez.