Financial assistance will soon be available to Pennsylvania homeowners struggling to pay mortgages during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under a new program administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) and expected to soon be available, $350 million in funds have been allocated by the American Rescue Plan to address housing-related concerns.
PHAF is expected to help mitigate financial hardships for eligible homeowners and to assist in preventing homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services and displacements.
“I am pleased that this essential program will be getting off the ground in the very near future,” said state Sen. John Gordner, R-27 of Berwick. “I encourage homeowners that are experiencing financial challenges because of the COVID pandemic to strongly consider applying for assistance through the PAHAF program.”
PHFA will begin taking applications on Feb. 1. More information about the program can be found athttps://pahaf.org.
— MARCIA MOORE