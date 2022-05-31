SUNBURY — Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle wants the graduating class to continue to work hard to reach their goals as he delivered addressed the 240 graduates Tuesday night.
“Know it is you that will get you where you want to go,” he said to the 2022 graduates. “No one else.”
Despite the above 90-degree day and the sun beating down on the Shikellamy Braves Stadium, parents, friends and school directors arrived with the graduating class to celebrate the senior’s accomplishment.
“You won’t regret doing something to better yourself,” school director Wendy Wiest told the graduates. “You’ve paved the way for future classes.”
Valedictorian Kaylee Morgan told her peers to remember what they learned in their high school careers.
“We learned time management when we would have to go to practice, do homework and study for a test all in the same night,” Morgan said.
“We learned accountability through making mistakes and having to own up to them.”
Morgan said the future is in the graduates’ hands.
“I believe those are good hands,” Morgan said. “We need to remember where we came from so we’ll stay grounded in our successful futures. be ambitious. Follow your heart and follow your dreams. Following your dream may lead to something even better than you imagined.”
Morgan told the class to always work hard and find their place.
“There is always going to be a place for you out in the real world. Find something that fits you, your ideals, and makes you happy, When you do, you will have reached your star. Do not stop until you find your star.”
Shikellamy 2022 class President Hannah Garinger told the class to not be afraid.
“Change is scary but adapting to change is what makes us stronger,” Garinger said.