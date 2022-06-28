I am honored to be standing before you as the valedictorian of the class of 2022. Walking into high school on our first day seemed like a daunting task, but we got through it together. Each morning I would wake early and head out the door, my parents impressed by my anxiousness to learn; however, what they did not know is that my anxiousness was related to getting a good parking spot.
The class of 2022 has had some great memories cheering at sporting events, competing in competitions, bringing home those championships, and excelling in the classroom. We made it through freshman year and were enjoying our sophomore year only to be hit with the dreaded C-word and a global shutdown just as Spring sports were getting ready for their season and musical rehearsals were underway. We were forced to adapt to online learning and experience friendships remotely.
Through it all we exhibited an ability to adapt to change and thrive. Throughout our four years of high school the experiences we encountered molded us into young adults ready to venture out into the world.
Now is our time to make a positive impact and become leaders. We shall task ourselves with shaping the world the way we want, to invent a world better than the one we live in now. In the words of Thomas Edison, “To invent, you need a good imagination and a pile of junk.” Now junk is a very vague term. What is the pile of junk needed to shape the world? Although I am certainly not qualified to give life advice, I think of junk as an acronym for these four words which can inspire us: joy, uniqueness, never-ending, and kindness.
Joy is simple. For the world to be better, happiness must be present. Create a life that makes you happy. Get your dream job. Have a family. Do whatever it is that makes you happy because joy is infectious. With your happiness, you can shed a positive light on those around you. When all are joyful, the world is a brighter place.
Next is uniqueness. Be who you are and do not let anyone change that. Take what you have learned throughout the last 17 or 18 years and use it to define what kind of person you are. With unique points of view, we can learn from each other. We can inspire new ideas and follow paths that were never discovered before. Be unique. Accept other’s uniqueness. The world will be better for it.
When I think of the word never-ending, I believe it to be a persistence, sometimes nagging, to accomplish something. To make the world yours, you must fight for what you believe in. Stand up for what you believe is right and do not stop until it gets done. Push for the change you want to see in the world.
Finally, there is kindness. With current dooming events, it seems as though kindness is hard to come by. Extending kindness towards others could inspire others to be kind and bring more goodness to a world that needs all the good we can give it. Although you have probably heard this a plethora of times, treat others as you want others to treat you.
When Thomas Edison said, “To invent, you need a good imagination and a pile of junk” he probably wasn’t thinking about a group of high school seniors eagerly awaiting their diplomas. However, fellow classmates, it is our time to be inventors and use our pile of JUNK: Joy, Uniqueness, Never-Ending and Kindness to make positive change. I challenge you to take these four characteristics and apply them to your future and join me in making a positive impact on the world.
Thank you to all the faculty, staff and administration for teaching and preparing us along the way. I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me throughout my journey. Finally, I would like to congratulate my classmates for getting to this moment, whether or not you got a good parking spot tonight, and wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.