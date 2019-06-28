Strong Fire Company Chief Kevin Mains faces sexual assault charges after Coal Township police say the 42-year-old engaged in intercourse on four different occasions with a 14-year old female junior firefighter last year.
Mains, of North Maple Street, Mount Carmel, faces felony counts of statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by volunteer or employee of nonprofit, corruption of minors and an indecent assault misdemeanor. Police say the incidents occurred from July through August 2018.
Mains turned himself into police Friday afternoon and was arraigned before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. He was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash.
Coal Township Police say they received a report of the incidents in August 2018. The alleged victim told officers the incidents took place at the Strong Volunteer Fire Department and at the Unknown Riders Clubhouse in Sagon, according to police.
Officers say the girl explained in detail the instances in which she claims Mains had sexual intercourse with her. Police were able to match DNA found on a black rug at the scene of one of the encounters to Mains. In April police obtained a search warrant and collected a DNA sample from Mains, officers said. In May, state police and Coal Township officers say the DNA was a match for Mains.