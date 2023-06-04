The Mifflinburg Hose Company No. 1 is located in Mifflinburg, a borough of approximately 3,500 people in Union County, and serves about 18,000 people residing in almost 290 square miles of rural central Pa.
Their coverage area includes parts of the Bald Eagle State Forest, R.B. Winter State Park and numerous other smaller state parks and natural areas, parts of the Appalachian Mountains and some of the roughest terrain in the Mid-Atlantic area. The department responds to structure fires, silo fires, vehicle accidents, farm accidents, search and rescue, wildfires and more.
Nearly 80 volunteers crowded in front of The Mifflinburg Hose Company recently for a group photo in honor of the 125th anniversary of the department’s founding on June 10, 1898.
“This year will be 125 years of service to our community, and we wanted to get as many guys together as we could,” said Fire Chief Steve Walter. “I think we did okay.”
Among those who turned up for the photo was Max “Pappy” Zeller, who has been a member for nearly half of the department’s lifetime. Zeller, 81, has been active in the Mifflinburg Hose Company for the past 60 years and in that time, said he’s seen “a little bit of everything.” That includes bad vehicle accidents, house fires, hazmat incidents and a variety of other emergencies.
For some, six decades of service to their community would be enough. But not for Zeller, who continues to be an active member of the department, working in whatever capacity he’s needed.
The willingness to accept help in whatever form a person can offer is — in part — why the department continues to thrive, said former Fire Chief John Heiges. Heiges was the department’s longest serving chief, having served in 1995-98 and then again from 2000-2015.
“What we did early on was include people,” explained Heiges. “We let people offer whatever they have to offer. Keep them involved and they’ll stick around. It’s been that way forever.”
As a result, there is rarely a month that goes by that they aren’t voting on an application for a new volunteer member.
“There is just a constant stream of applications,” said Heiges.
For Heiges, serving his community was something he grew up prioritizing.
“I kind of grew up with it,” he said.
Multiple generation family volunteers is common within the department. A lifelong resident of Mifflinburg, Zeller said he grew up watching his father serve as a volunteer firefighter and Walter said there are many three-generation families who serve together.
“If you look in the picture, you’ll see many three-generation families here, so five to six people in a family serving this community through the years that’s kind of how we kept going the way we have,” said Walter.
Another major jump in membership came when the department started getting interest from local Mennonite families who wanted to join.
“That made a huge difference in manpower and made a difference in how we are able to respond,” said Heiges.
These days, approximately half of the department is Mennonite, including Josiah Dewar, 16, who joined just a couple of months ago. Dewar said he is interested in a career in law enforcement or emergency services and was excited when he found out there was a place for him in the junior firefighter program.
“I’ve gotten nothing but acceptance and love,” said Dewar.
In honor of the 125th anniversary, the department is kicking off a Capital Campaign, setting their sites on raising $2.4 million. The money will be used to purchase two new trucks.
“As with everything, the cost of fire trucks has gone up,” said Chuck Klose, president. “Twenty-five years ago a truck might have cost $499,000 and now it’s $1.4 million.”
To raise those funds, Klose said the department will host various fund raisers, solicit donations and apply for grants. They gave up on the traditional fireman’s carnival, he said, because they’re “concentrating on things that will bring in more money for less than an entire week of a carnival would,” he said.
Some of the upcoming events include Buggy Day in Mifflinburg on June 10, a car show at the high school on June 17, breakfast at the station on July 1, BBQ & funnel cake stand at the Mifflinburg Park on July 4, the Blueberry Festival in the park on July 15, wing night at the station on Aug. 4 and a special anniversary celebration on Sept. 29-30.
They will also be auctioning off three rocking chairs from the station’s meeting room. The chairs have been recovered for free as a donation from Upholstery 5762.