HUMMELS WHARF — The Hummels Wharf Fire Company (HWFC) has been awarded a $127,619 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) by the Department of Homeland Security, according to U.S. Senator Pat Toomey. Sen. Toomey wrote a letter supporting the organization's grant application in October 2018.
"Volunteer firefighters embody public service in their dedicated work to ensure the safety of those in their community,” said Senator Toomey. “I was glad to support the application by Hummels Whart Fire Company and am confident these funds will help them better serve the people of Snyder County and help them remain safe while on duty.”
The awarded funds will be used to purchase 22 new National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) compliant Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SBCA), which will replace the company’s current stock of SBCAs, which currently do not meet NFPA standards.
HWFC is an all-volunteer organization that serves Monroe Township, in Snyder County. HWFC Company is a modern volunteer department led by well-trained and experienced officers who respond to approximately 500 calls per year.
— THE DAILY ITEM