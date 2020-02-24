Fire crews from Northumberland and Montour counties quickly responded to a brush fire this morning, knocking the flames down just before they spread to a nearby barn and garage.
Southside Deputy Chief John Stassel said when he arrived, the brush fire was approximately 50 by 100 feet. Winds blew the flames in the direction of two structures, spreading the fire to an area covering nearly 3 acres before firefighters knocked them down.
The fire broke out about 11:30 a.m. at 388 Molter Road, outside of Riverside.
"We were able to keep the fire away from structures, a barn and a garage," Stassel said.
Stassel said the tenets put garbage on a burn pile but did not light it. Heat from the pile possibly ignited the brush fire, he said.
"This is the time of the year for this type of stuff," he said. "Low humidity, warmer temperatures. The ground might be damp, but the surface is dry."
Stassel said Southside was assisted by crews from Danville, East End in Mahoning Township, Upper Augusta and Stonington.