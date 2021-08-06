Firefighters rushed to the former ACF Industries complex in Milton early Friday and quickly extinguished a fire spreading on the walls and roof inside the northernmost building at the former railcar manufacturing property.
Chief Scott Derr of the Milton Fire Department said the fire was accidental. It sparked in an area where contractors had been removing metal for scrap.
“There’s some scrapping crews working to take out some of the steel structure. They had been in (Thursday) torching. It was directly in the area where the fire initiated,” Derr said.
Emergency responders were dispatched at 5:39 a.m. to the scene at 417 N. Arch St. A neighbor reported observing smoke rising from the roof of the structure, described by Derr as a pole building.
“When I initially arrived on scene I saw visible fire from the (Arch Street) side of the building coming from the roof seams,” Derr said.
Members of William Cameron Engine Company, Lewisburg, were in the midst of a shift change when they heard the initial report over the police channel, Derr said. The Lewisburg crew met Milton firefighters on scene and connected a 2-inch hose from William Cameron’s ladder truck.
“We put one hand line in service and was able to get a quick knockdown on the fire,” Derr said, estimating it took about 5 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
“We work together quite a bit,” Chief James Blount of William Cameron said of the relationship with Milton Fire Department. “Through that relationship we developed a seamless working operation. Our personnel work together quite well with their personnel.”
Derr credited a nearby resident with quickly recognizing the fire and reporting it.
“It could have been a lot worse. The structure itself is wood. That’s what was burning, the wood framing and some of the blown-in insulation,” Derr said.
Milton and William Cameron were joined on scene by a crew from Turbot Township. Other responding units were held back once the fire was put out.
“Everybody worked seamlessly together, like we always do,” Derr said.
Milton Fire Department responded to a fire at ACF on April 6 when, according to the department’s Facebook page, contractors working inside a building pulled an electrical panel from a wall with a forklift.