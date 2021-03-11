SUNBURY — At least 60 firefighters from at least four Valley fire departments brought a house fire under control in less than a half hour Thursday night.
Fire personnel from at least Sunbury, Northumberland, Point Township and Elysburg, along with Sunbury Fire Police and Sunbury police worked to shut down nearby streets, run water to the home and conduct an interior attack and knock down the fire.
A firefighter aided the attack from the bucket of a ladder truck.
At about 10 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to 1027 Market St. in the city, at the corner of 11th and Market streets. Fire crews reported heavy black smoke upon arrival.
Market Street was closed from South 10th Street to Haas Avenue and fire police also closed 11th Street in the area of the fire.
Fire crews were on the scene doing cleanup and ventilating smoke from the home late Thursday night and were unable to provide a fire cause or further details.