Snow showers. High 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..
Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 26, 2021 @ 2:42 pm
Serving the Central Susquehanna Valley Since 1937
SUNBURY — Firefighters are being called to a house fire on Susquehanna Avenue in Sunbury.
Dispatchers with the 911 center just called a second alarm.
This is a breaking story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.