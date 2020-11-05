A home in East Buffalo Township was heavily damaged in a fire late Wednesday night.
According to William Cameron Engine Company Chief James Blount, crews were called to a home at 3 Field of Dreams Lane, south of the Bucknell Golf Club around 10:26 p.m. When crews arrived, the two-story structure was fully engulfed after a fire that started in an attached garage extended into the residence.
All occupants of the home escaped unharmed.
Blount said the residence sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. Three cats were rescued from the fire.
Blount said the efforts to battle the blaze were hindered by a "200-pound propane cylinder adjacent to the residence that contributed to rapid fire spread. In addition, the residence is located in a non-hydrated area and a water shuttle operation was conducted to ensure an adequate water supply."
A state fire marshal was contacted to assist in determining the cause of the fire.
The William Cameron Engine Company was assisted on the scene by Union Township Fire Department, New Berlin Fire Department, White Deer Township Fire Department, the Mifflinburg Hose Company, as well as the Shamokin Dam Fire department along with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.