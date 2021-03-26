MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — Fire heavily damaged a duplex in Mount Pleasant Mills this afternoon and crews from Snyder County brought the blaze under control in about an hour.
The call went out about 12:25 p.m. Friday for the blaze along Mill Race Road, just off of Route 104.
Fire crews used a ladder truck to attack the fire along with crews on the lower floor. Flames heavily damaged the second floor of the residences.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.