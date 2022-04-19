DANVILLE — Workers cutting metal on the roof of the Strong Industries plant off of Railroad Street sparked a fire that damaged part of the roof and some walls early Tuesday afternoon.
“It was up on the roof, it worked its way down into the walls of the adjoining building,” Danville Fire Chief John Buckenberger said.
The fire occurred where the new and old buildings of the spa and hot tub manufacturer come together. Buckenberger said construction workers on the roof were using a plasma cutter to cut metal.
A plasma cutter sends air or an inert gas through a plasma torch to spark an electrical arc that can reach temperatures of 45,000 degrees Fahrenheit, forcing plasma through the torch tip to cut metal, according to industry websites.
“That’s what heated up the beam there, the wooden beam,” the fire chief said.
The fire started just after noon, when the workers were taking their lunch break, according to Buckenberger.
“It was stubborn. We had to do a lot of roof venting,” he said. “It was stubborn, but we got it.”
No one was injured. The chief said some stockpiled pipefittings on pallets inside the plant also were damaged.
“Strong Industries was cleaning as soon as we left,” he said.
All four Danville fire companies, a Geisinger EMS ambulance and Danville Fire Police responded to the fire call. They were on the scene for about two and a half hours, Buckenberger said.
“The Danville Fire Department did an excellent job,” he said. “They did a quick save on it.”