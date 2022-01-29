SHAMOKIN — The cause of a Saturday morning fire that destroyed five vacant properties in Shamokin will remain undetermined until investigators can secure the site.
City Fire Investigator Ray Siko, also the chief of police, and Shamokin Fire Chief Steve Jeffery said the fire occurred at 9:11 a.m. Saturday at properties in the 200 block of South Seventh Street. Nobody was in the structures and no one was injured.
"As of right now, we can't get into the rubble due to the ice and the amount of damage," said Siko. "We're holding off for safety reasons. We want to make sure it's safe and secure before we get in there."
Jeffery said he considers the fire suspicious due to the lack of power to any of the properties but Siko said it's too early to make that determination.
"It's undetermined and still under investigation," said Siko. "I can't say yes or no, but we haven't gotten any information to make it suspicious."
According to the Northumberland County Geographic Information System (GIS) website, 203 S. Seventh St. is owned by Bull Run LLC, 205 S. Seventh St. is owned by Havier Escarlyn Bethania, and 209, 211 and 213 S. Seventh St. is owned by LHC Management LLC.
Flames and heavy smoke could be seen emerging from homes along the 200 block of South Seventh Street, just off the corner with West Pine Street. Crews battled flames in five homes, with two ladder trucks spraying water on one home. At least two buildings collapsed.
Fire crews battled icy and cold conditions at the scene. The homes are located on a steep incline and the water was flowing down the streets.
Jeffery said fire crews were having trouble with four fire hydrants when they first arrived. They were unable to get caps off and water flowing.
"Of the four we tried to use, only one didn't work completely," said Jeffery. "The three others were able to be used."
The city's Department of Public Works came and spread salt and anti-ski around the roads and walkways.
"It was a lot of water flowing and temperatures were well below freezing," said Jeffery. "We were dealing with cold weather and the hill itself. The location was terrible, but the guys did a fantastic job."
South Seventh Street in that block is divided by a stone wall, making it difficult to set up the fire apparatus at the buildings, he said.
"I can't say enough good things about these firefighters who come out in this crap and do this type of stuff in this type of weather," said Jeffery.
In addition to Shamokin, other stations called to the scene included Coal Township, Kulpmont, Mount Carmel and Sunbury. Stations in Atlas, Shamokin Dam and Overlook were on standby, he said.