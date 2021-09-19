MIFFLINBURG — At 7:19 p.m. on Saturday, Union County Commissioner Preston Boop was eating dinner when he received an alarm that an electrical short circuit occurred at his chicken barn at 98 Comey Lane in Buffalo Township.
By the time he got to the barn, the estimated half million-dollar building was ablaze, said Boop. There were roughly 30,000 eighteen-day-old baby chicks within the facility, all killed in the fire. No people were injured while fighting the blaze.
Mifflinburg Hose Company Co-Chief Steve Walter said that as soon he and the other dispatchers left town they could see the “header,” a large volume of black smoke, rising from the area. He called for assistance from other fire departments immediately.
“There was a second 500-foot (barn) parallel to it,” said Walter. “Basically our job was to save four propane tanks that were close to the building and save the second building.”
Between combatting the blaze directly and rerouting the electricity of the second building so that power could be cut from the first, fire teams spent roughly three and a half hours, according to Walter.
Walter said that an unnamed witness, who was riding his bicycle on the road, heard a loud explosion resembling the sound of a wolf’s howl.
Since the barn had multiple industrial fans running inside, Walter said the gusts could have drawn the flames directly to the building. Still, the direct cause of the fire has not been officially determined.
According to Walter, Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Jim Nizinski will be brought in to investigate the cause of the fire.
“We're just thankful that we were able to save all the birds in the second house, you know, through the help of the community,” Boop said.