MILTON — A two-alarm fire destroyed the second floor and attic of a home in Milton on Saturday morning but the cause remains under investigation.
Firefighters were dispatched to 73 Filbert St. at 7:49 a.m. Saturday and found flames shooting from the top floors of the home. A state police fire marshall will be on scene Sunday morning to investigate, according to Milton Fire Chief Scott Derr.
"When I arrived on the scene, there was a large volume of fire showing the street side of the structure," said Derr. "There was a large plume of smoke visible from several blocks away."
The home, located within a block of the Milton Municipal Building and the Milton Police Department, is owned by Nancy Aikey where she and her grandson Nevin Aikey live. She was not home and the grandson was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg for evaluation, said Derr.
The Aikeys will be staying with family, said Derr.
The departments took the fire down and were able to leave the scene at 10:30 a.m., Derr said.
No firefighters were injured, he said.
Daniel Aikey, another grandson, said he was sleeping when he heard the sirens. When he looked outside, he could see the flames from the window of his neighboring home.
"My gram lost everything," he said. "Everything in the attic is gone. I'm just happy she has owner's insurance."
He said a new tin roof had been installed in the last year.
Derr praised Milton Borough Councilman Joe Moralez for assisting on Saturday. The council member knocked on doors to make sure all neighbors were out of their houses, said Derr.
"I also want to thank all mutual aid in working solidly together in knocking the fire down in a short time and preventing it from spreading," said Derr.
In addition to Milton, firefighters from Warrior Run, Point Township, Mifflinburg, White Deer Township, Lewisburg, Turbot Township and Sunbury also assisted. The Milton Police Department and Milton Fire Police also were on scene.