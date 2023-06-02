A fire destroyed a house on Golf Course Road in Turbot Township and killed two pets early Friday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. Friday to the home, located at 1945 Golf Course Road just a short distance off Route 405 north of Milton. The two-alarm fire destroyed the one-story home.
"It started in the garage behind the house and spread over to the house," said Turbot Township Fire Company Capt. Doug Wilson. "The fire marshal (Trooper James Nizinski, state police) is investigating but it doesn't seem suspicious."
Dramatic photographs from the Milton Fire Department's Facebook page show flames fully engulfing the home. The structure was nothing more than a charred frame on Friday.
Wilson said he arrived 30 minutes into the incident.
"The fire was knocked down for the most part and they were starting to work on overhaul," said Wilson.
The owner was at work. Her two dogs did not escape the fire, said Wilson.
Wilson said firefighters left the scene at 7:30 a.m. He left at 8:15 a.m. after Nizinski was done, he said.
Firefighters were called out briefly at 11:30 a.m. for a suspected rekindle, but Wilson said it ended up being steam or a discarded cigarette.