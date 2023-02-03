MILTON — A Friday afternoon fire displayed 17 residents of Milton Developmental Services, according to Milton Fire Chief Scott Derr.
The fire occurred at the three-story assisted living facility at 60 Walnut St. shortly after noon, starting in the basement area. Three alarms were called immediately due to the high occupancy of the building and the time of day.
"My Assistant Chief Arthur Whiteknight arrived to smoke and fire showing from the basement," said Derr. "We requested a second and third alarm due to the size and occupancy of the building, and since it was during the day, we wanted to make sure we had enough manpower. Our Engine 15 arrived and put a stop to it right away, and we canceled the third alarm."
The basement had fire damage. The first floor had water damage. The third story and attic had smoke damage, said Derr.
No injuries to firefighters or residents were reported, but 17 of the 36 occupants were displaced and will be staying elsewhere, he said.
At this time, the fire cause and origin are still under investigation. Deputy Chief Joe Lupo is leading the investigation, said Derr.
It was the second fire in just over two hours for Milton. Derr said they also responded to 12 Follmer Road in East Chillisquaque Township where an outdoor wood burner and shed were destroyed by a fire at 2:23 p.m.
"It was a total loss," said Derr.
No injuries were reported there either, he said.
Responding units included those from Milton, Lewisburg, Warrior Run, Turbot Township, Mifflinburg, Sunbury, Point Township, Northumberland and Shamokin Dam.