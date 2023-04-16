The Daily Item
MILTON — Fire crews from several Valley departments brought a raging barn fire under control within an hour Sunday afternoon along Mexico Road in East Chillisquaque Township, east of Milton.
The first alarm came in just after 2 p.m. Crews from Milton, Turbot Township, Warrior Run, Potts Grove and White Deer Township were called to the scene, as well as a rehabilitation unit from Montour County, which offers relief services for firefighters.
They received backup support from firefighters in other nearby communities, including Lewisburg and Mifflinburg.
Fire personnel reported the fire was under control at about 2:50 p.m., according to emergency communications.
Heavy smoke and flames billowed from the barn, according to initial reports and a number of photos posted online by area residents. Fire crews continued to pour water on the structure and called for excavating equipment to assist in extinguishing the blaze.
The volunteer firefighters wrapped up operations and returned to their stations just before 6 p.m., according to emergency communications.