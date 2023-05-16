VICKSBURG — A two-story house was extensively damaged from a two-alarm fire on Monday afternoon.
The home, at 2078 Old Turnpike Road, is located near the intersection of Route 45 and Skunk Hollow Road just outside Vicksburg. The fire destroyed a garage and the damage appeared to be located on the third-floor attic, left side and back side of the building.
Crews were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to the home. Photographs on the Union County Fire Wire showed flames shooting from the garage and smoke could be seen for miles.
By 4:45 p.m., the fire was extinguished and left the garage in smoldering piles. A white truck could be seen in the driveway with fire damage.
Firefighters could be seen climbing ladders as well as walking around inside the attic to investigate the damage and to ensure the flames would not rekindle.
Citizens Electric arrived on the scene by 5:10 p.m. and drove across a field to access electric lines.
According to online real estate records, the 2,444-square-foot home is on 1.6 acres of land and was built in 2015. It has four bedrooms.
A fenced-in area on the property with chickens and waterfowl was not touched by the flames.
According to 911 radio reports, Route 45 was shut down as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
Responding units included Mifflinburg Hose Company, Penn's Creek Volunteer Fire Company, Union Township Fire Company, William Cameron Engine Company, White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company and Milton Hose Company.