An accidental fire heavily damaged a Mifflinburg business Monday morning.
Mifflinburg Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Schnure was the first to respond to the fire at Upholstery 5762 on Route 45 just before 8:30 a.m.
"When I pulled in smoke was coming from all the windows and I could visibly see fire," he said.
Soon after a window shattered and caused the fire to spread quickly throughout the century-old stone building.
"The contents are definitely destroyed," Schnure said.
State police fire marshal James Nizinski has ruled the fire accidental.
"A flood lamp used for external lighting was moved inside," he said.
The building was not a total loss said Nizinski who estimated the loss at $75,000.
Business owner Lisa Hull Smith could not be immediately reached for comment.
Schnure said firefighters from Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, New Berlin, Winfield, Milton and New Columbia responded and the blaze was under control within 30 minutes.